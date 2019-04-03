Christine Lampard has confessed she would spy on her husband Frank Lampard's phone is she had any suspicions that he was being unfaithful to her.
Christine Lampard would spy on her husband Frank Lampard's phone if she had a ''niggling doubt'' he was cheating on her.
The 40-year-old presenter is very much happily married to football manager Frank, with whom she has six-month-old daughter Patricia with, and the pair implicitly trust each other.
However, Christine admits if she had any suspicions that the 40-year-old retired soccer player was being unfaithful she'd be scrolling through his smart phone.
During a discussion about whether or not it is ever OK to check your partner's phone on 'Loose Women', she said: ''We know each other's passcodes and our phones are out all the time. I couldn't be bothered, I genuinely wouldn't think of looking because I don't feel insecure about anything. But if I had a tiny little niggling doubt, I'd be straight on, no bother ... If I had to, I would.''
Her fellow panellist Gloria Hunniford - who hails from Northern Ireland like Christine - then said: ''You see, Northern Ireland girls!''
To which Christine replied: ''You've got to watch us lot!''
Discussing the secrets to her and Frank's happy marriage, the TV star has previously revealed that it is the ''simple things'' that make their relationship work.
Christine - who married the former England midfielder in 2015 - shared: ''You know, for us certainly, I don't know whether this is the key to happiness, but we love the really simple things that make you smile. So we both have a day off ... say, a day in the week, and both get really excited about what we're going to do that day.
''Now, it doesn't have to be anything romantic or overly fancy. I mean, going to the pub and getting a bit tipsy at lunchtime. I mean really, really simple things. But that's what we really love doing.
''I always said that you want to be with someone that you can properly belly laugh with, you don't need anyone else to contribute to the conversation - just the two of you. I think that's really special, that's number one. Well, not necessarily number one, but it's up there. And definitely the fancying thing, because you've got to still look at them and go, 'That's my husband,' or 'That's my wife.' I mean, if you can do that, I think that's special.''
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Returning to the Kent coast exactly nine months to the day after her sold out show in Ramsgate, Hersh rocked up in Folkestone as part of her 'Live...
Night House speaks to us about his debut album.
In 'No Words Left', Lucy Rose has put down a marker, relatively early in the year, for a definite contender for album of the year.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.