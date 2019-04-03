Christine Lampard would spy on her husband Frank Lampard's phone if she had a ''niggling doubt'' he was cheating on her.

The 40-year-old presenter is very much happily married to football manager Frank, with whom she has six-month-old daughter Patricia with, and the pair implicitly trust each other.

However, Christine admits if she had any suspicions that the 40-year-old retired soccer player was being unfaithful she'd be scrolling through his smart phone.

During a discussion about whether or not it is ever OK to check your partner's phone on 'Loose Women', she said: ''We know each other's passcodes and our phones are out all the time. I couldn't be bothered, I genuinely wouldn't think of looking because I don't feel insecure about anything. But if I had a tiny little niggling doubt, I'd be straight on, no bother ... If I had to, I would.''

Her fellow panellist Gloria Hunniford - who hails from Northern Ireland like Christine - then said: ''You see, Northern Ireland girls!''

To which Christine replied: ''You've got to watch us lot!''

Discussing the secrets to her and Frank's happy marriage, the TV star has previously revealed that it is the ''simple things'' that make their relationship work.

Christine - who married the former England midfielder in 2015 - shared: ''You know, for us certainly, I don't know whether this is the key to happiness, but we love the really simple things that make you smile. So we both have a day off ... say, a day in the week, and both get really excited about what we're going to do that day.

''Now, it doesn't have to be anything romantic or overly fancy. I mean, going to the pub and getting a bit tipsy at lunchtime. I mean really, really simple things. But that's what we really love doing.

''I always said that you want to be with someone that you can properly belly laugh with, you don't need anyone else to contribute to the conversation - just the two of you. I think that's really special, that's number one. Well, not necessarily number one, but it's up there. And definitely the fancying thing, because you've got to still look at them and go, 'That's my husband,' or 'That's my wife.' I mean, if you can do that, I think that's special.''