Christine Lampard was in no rush to have children.

The 'Loose Women' presenter - who is now a proud mother to Patricia, five months, who she shares with Frank Lampard - says she was always questioned about having kids before she became a mother but she waited for some time because she was ''happy'' in her marriage and ''that was enough''.

She said: ''People would ask all the time about children and didn't seem to believe me when I said, 'If it happens, it happens.' They thought I was hiding some kind of heartache. I wasn't! Having a baby wasn't something I actively thought about until last year, when we started trying. I was happy in my marriage and that was enough.''

And the 40-year-old television personality ruled out IVF straight away and she was lucky to get pregnant the ''old-fashioned way'' straight away.

She added: ''When we did start trying I was conscious of my age but I'd ruled out IVF after seeing too many friends go through such a gruelling process. People assume that's what happened on account of my age. But I became pregnant the old-fashioned way immediately - I wasn't expecting it to be so quick. I'd been feeling a bit weird for a day or two, so I did a test and while I was waiting for the result, I was distracted by housework and got stuck into the vacuuming. Eventually I wandered back to check - I was astonished to find it was positive.''

And Christine can't wait to see her little girl grow up.

She told the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''It will be lovely if she has a good brain, but I don't need an Einstein. Good nature and kindness will take her where she needs to go. Having said that, when she's kicking her legs in the bath, Frank jokes that he might yet get the footballer he's always wanted.''