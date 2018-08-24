Christine Lampard thinks she's having a baby girl.

Christine Lampard is convinced she ad her husband Frank Lampard are having a baby girl - even though no one has confirmed it.
The 'Loose Women' panellist and her husband Frank Lampard have decided to keep the sex of their first child - who is due in a couple of weeks' time - a surprise for when it's born, but she's convinced in my mind that she's carrying a daughter.
Speaking on 'Lorraine' on Friday (24.08.18), she said: ''I think I know in my own head. But no, I don't officially. I think girl, but I'm saying that without anyone confirming it.''
The 39-year-old presenter - who has been filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her breakfast show over this summer holidays - is now on maternity leave ahead of giving birth.
And, although she recently said she wasn't ''fazed'' about her new impending role, the brunette beauty has admitted she's starting to feel nervous now she's finished work.
She explained: ''I feel really good.
''I feel a bit nervous now, I feel like I've been in a lovely bubble for the past few weeks on this show, now that it's done, this is going to happen. But I feel good, very good.''
Christine is already step-mother to Frank's daughters Luna, 13, and Isla, 11, whom he has with his ex-partner Elen Rivas, and though she's been in their lives since they were four and two, that hasn't helped much when preparing for a baby.
She said recently: ''They are 13 and 11 now, so I've been through the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit, and teenagers are around the corner but the baby years are all new to me. I'll take it day by day really, like every other new mum.''
But Christine knows there's lots of people around her who she can go to if she has any questions.
She explained: ''One of my close friends is due two weeks before me and my old boss is due two days after me. We are all asking questions, me more than anyone. I have a sister, parents, a good network.''
