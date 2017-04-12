Christine Lampard still gets ''terribly homesick'' when she is away from her parents.

The 38-year-old TV presenter has admitted she can't stand being away from her mother and father for long periods of time and though she's happily married and settled in London with her husband Frank Lampard, her parents would love it if she returned to their family home.

During a discussion on ITV's 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (12.04.17) about missing family, she said: ''I came to London on my own and my mum to this day would have me back home full-time today and that's the end of it.''

Asked by fellow panellist Linda Robson if she feels guilty about it, she added: ''I feel terribly homesick, I still get homesick, I am such a big baby when it comes to being away from home.''

The brunette beauty experienced living at a distance from her folks for a short while when he retired soccer ace husband Frank, also 38, was playing the game in New York and was comforted by them coming out to visit.

She said: ''We spent time in New York when Frank was working there and I was lucky enough to be able to come back and forth a little bit.

''I was able to sell it to my parents by saying this is not forever, it's 18 months, I'll be back loads. I want you to come, my mum and dad had never been away, you have to come over and see us.

''So there was a way of massaging the trauma.

''But to go away full-time particularly with children I don't think I could do it to my parents to be honest.

Being in London is far enough. Once you have to get on a plane that is a proper distance and I can't just get in the car and drive and I hate that, I hate being held down with that.''

Meanwhile, Christine recently said she is keen start a family with Frank following his recent retirement.

The couple have been married since 2015 and after the former Chelsea footballer - who already has daughters Luna, 11, and Isla, nine, with ex-wife Elen Rivas - called time on his playing career their attention is now fully focused on having children.

She shared: ''Frank has retired, so we are getting used to a new routine, so we will see what happens.''