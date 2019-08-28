Christine Lampard has never got back to her pre-baby weight and she ''couldn't give a damn'' because she's happy with herself.

The 40-year-old television host has 11-month-old daughter Patricia with her husband, Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard, and she has revealed that she put on 49lbs when she was expecting and a year on she is still 14lbs heavier than she used to be, but she has no intention of hitting the gym everyday because she's happy to be slightly bigger than she used to be.

In an interview with the new issue of Closer magazine, she shared: ''I put on three-and-a-half stone and I'm still a stone overweight but I couldn't give a damn. Loose clothes is the answer. And bigger shoes; my feet have expanded so my size-seven boats are now size-eight ferries.

''I can't fathom how any new mum can make it to the gym every day! That takes dedication I'll never possess; I walk a lot with our dog Minnie and the baby in her pram, so that's what passes as my 'exercise regime'.''

Since giving birth, Christine - who is also stepmother to Frank's daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, from his relationship with Elen Rivas - has not put too much pressure on herself as a parent.

The 'Loose Women' panellist has lived according to a piece of advice she was given by her own mother Mina Bleakley.

She said: ''[My mum] said something really crucial to me after I'd had the baby - that there will be days where you think, 'I'm going to go out and do this today, or tackle the ironing, which is the height of the ceiling...' But maybe Patricia will have a temperature. There will always be days where everything goes out of the window - and that's fine. You've got to maybe do things at a slower pace. And that helped me. I've taken a step back and felt OK saying, 'I can't do that today.' We can't do everything. No one can, so don't beat yourself up.''

Christine and Frank, 41, have been in a relationship for 10 years after first meeting each other at an awards ceremony in October 2009. They got married in December 2015.