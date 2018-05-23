Christine Lampard's step daughters are ''beside themselves'' with excitement over her pregnancy - but they've warned her that the baby must be a little girl.

The 'Loose Women' panellist has admitted her whole family are over the moon that she's expecting her first child with her husband Frank Lampard - who already has daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 11, with his ex-partner Elen Rivas - because they'd started to think that they were unable to conceive naturally because they'd been trying for so long.

Speaking on 'Lorraine' on Wednesday (23.05.18), she said: ''We are excited. You get to the stage where you don't think about it, and you think maybe it's just not going to happen, but suddenly when it does and it's involved the entire family obviously.

''First grandchild for my parents. My sister, as an auntie, is very excited.

''[Frank's daughters] they're completely beside themselves, more so than I thought they would be. It does have to be a girl thought, apparently, that's the only issue. I can't guarantee that! They're desperate for a little girl.

''He [Frank] just cannot wait, very excited daddy-to-be. I think because the girls are so into it too, it's a lovely little unit. We're all in this together now...We feel very grateful.''

The 39-year-old television presenter is currently five months pregnant and, although she's still trying to get her head around things, she's feeling ''really good.''

She explained: ''I feel really good. I'm trying to do all the right things, but obviously being completely new to this, as any first time mum will know, there's a whole list of things that I didn't know about. So I'm learning on the job. I wasn't terribly sick in those early stages, which was great. A bit sort of nauseous, but nothing too major. I feel good.''