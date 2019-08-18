Christine Lampard's daughter is ''just brilliant''.

The 40-year-old presenter has 10-month-old daughter Patricia with her husband Frank Lampard, and has admitted that although parenting can be tough, she and her spouse have never felt the strain because their tot is a perfect baby.

She said: ''No, not at all. We're not 18. We knew what we were getting into. And she's just brilliant.

''It's been brilliant. It's just the usual madness of getting the hang of surviving on less sleep than you thought you'd ever be able to, but she's great, I have to say.''

Patricia will celebrate her first birthday in late September, and Christine says she's desperately trying to baby-proof the house for when the tot starts walking.

She added: ''She's desperately trying to walk, she pulls herself up and is doing that crawling around the edge of the sofa thing. She's very determined.

''But we've quickly realised how un-babyproof the house is. I'm going to buy her knee pads and a helmet and she'll just have to wear it until she's about 22 so I don't have to stress every two seconds!''

And the TV star also praised her baby for being a ''pretty good sleeper'', which Christine believes is down to her healthy appetite.

She said: ''I think it's a lot to do with a full belly. She likes her food and I think that's always been a big help. When I was breastfeeding exclusively she just couldn't get enough, and I thought: 'Well, this is a good trait!'

''She doesn't wake up looking for feeds or any of that business any more, but she has a bit of moan in the middle of the night and I think it's just to check I'm still there. She still sleeps beside me at night so I just stick my hand in and everything is good. Then she'll go back to sleep.''

When Christine does need some time to herself though, she can rely on football star Frank's two other daughters - Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, whom he has with Elen Rivas - as they both dote on their younger sibling.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, Christine said: ''They adore her, I mean completely and utterly adore her, even more than I imagined they would. They're at that perfect stage where I can ask them to keep an eye on her while I have a quick shower. They're both very helpful, trustworthy and so brilliant with her.''