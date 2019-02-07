Christine Lampard is missing her parents ''terribly'' since the birth of her first child.

The 40-year-old television host has admitted that since having her five-month-old daughter Patricia with her husband Frank Lampard she has ''missed home'' as her parents live in Northern Ireland whilst she is in England and she ''hasn't been brave enough'' to fly over and visit as she's afraid her baby will ''cry the whole hour''.

Making her return to the panel on 'Loose Women' on Thursday (07.02.19) since becoming a mum, she said: ''I'm lucky enough that my parents were there and very much part of that the sort of massive day.

''But since it, I've missed home terribly just because my parents are back home in Northern Ireland and haven't been quite brave enough to get on a plane with the baby yet because I'm scared in case she starts to cry for the whole hour.

''So I haven't quite ventured that yet so they've come to me the whole time and it makes you fully appreciate what your mum and dad have been through with you and you want your parents to be very much a part of it and she's the first grandchild in our family so she's very much adored.''

Although she has been missing her parents, Mina and Frederick Bleakley, they both flew over to celebrate her 40th birthday with her on February 2 and everyone was cooing over baby Patricia.

Christine admits she has been enjoying every aspect of motherhood and even though it can be challenging she feels ''incredibly grateful'' to be a parent.

She said: ''This was just such a joy for all of us and I guess it's why people continue to have babies and you go through that very first stage and you think, 'I'm exhausted, am I doing this right, is she OK?'

''Here I am five months on and you kind of forget that early stage and you just think it's so wonderful and I can't help but feel incredibly grateful.''