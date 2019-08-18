Christine Lampard feels ''very lucky'' to be married to Frank Lampard.

The 40-year-old presenter tied the knot with the football star in 2015, and this October the pair are set to celebrate a decade since they first met during the 2009 Pride of Britain Awards.

And Christine - who has 10-month-old daughter Patricia with Frank - says she knew right away there was something special between them.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, Christine said: ''Yeah, and Frank did as well. We just had fun straight away. I remember us properly laughing with each other and thinking: 'This is what I want and need.' We just clicked on all levels.

''We both talk about when we moved in together because neither of us can remember it happening. It was a case of all of a sudden, all of our stuff was in the one place. Everything has always been very natural.''

And although Christine isn't a fan of the term ''soulmates'', she thinks its the best word to describe her bond with the 41-year-old Chelsea coach.

She added: ''You know when you can read someone else's mind? While I think the term 'soulmate' is a bit bleugh, I guess that's sort of what it is. When you meet someone and you don't have to work at it. That's what you want, isn't it?

''I miss him terribly when he's away. I couldn't wait to get him back from [pre-season in] Japan and I just feel very lucky. Especially because neither of us were actually meant to be at Pride of Britain that night.''

Piers Morgan has previously claimed he set Christine and Frank up, and whilst Christine says it wasn't entirely his doing, she does admit he was ''slightly involved.''

Asked if fate had a part to play, she said: ''Yeah, a little bit. And then Piers. Kevin Pietersen was with Frank and they were at a table with Piers and it all came about because of that. So it's true that Piers was sort of there at the beginning. He was slightly involved - I can't entirely take that away from him!''