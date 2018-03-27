Christine Lampard is enjoying being a ''mate'' to Frank Lampard's kids in her role as step mum - but hopes it doesn't ''go horribly wrong''.

The 39-year-old TV presenter gets on well with her retired footballer husband's two daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 10 - who he shares with his former fiancée Elen Rivas - and while she has a ''good'' relationship with them, she is hoping they still want to confide in her when they enter their teens.

She said: ''If you get good at being a step parent you can get that balance quite right because you don't want to be the parent. That's sort of what I've got, which is quite good.

''I don't know if that will change as they get older and they say, 'Oh, I don't want to talk to you either.'

''At the minute I'm still the mate, so it's quite good. But that all changes, they are just about to hit teenage years. It could all go horribly wrong.''

While Christine counts herself as a friend to her step daughters, she is prepared to ''back off'' and let them speak to their own pals about any issues they might have rather than force the issue.

Speaking on ITV's 'Loose Women', she added: ''It's that line between the parent and the friend.

''You've got to know, as the parent, that sometimes you do back off and they've got to have relationships with friends, who they can talk to.''

While Christine loves being a step mother to the youngsters, she is keen to have a baby with former England star Frank, but isn't overly worried if it doesn't happen for them.

She recently said: ''If it happens, of course it would be wonderful. If not, we have two girls - and one is about to embark on her teenage years, so that is a whole other chapter about to happen.

''That is honestly where our heads are at, and we just enjoy life as best we can in between. I have no huge aspirations at all.''