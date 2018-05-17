Christine Lampard is 21 weeks pregnant.

The 39-year-old television presenter has revealed she has been keeping her and husband Frank Lampard's baby news under wraps for weeks, and is relieved the news is finally out because she doesn't have to try and hide her bonny bump anymore.

Speaking for the first time about the couple's happy news on 'Loose Women' on Thursday (17.05.18), Christine said: ''I found out quite a while ago, I am 21 weeks, what is that in months? It's all confusing.''

Christine wanted to keep the news private for as long as possible for as long as possible.

She added: ''In that classic kind of anxious, nervous, suppositious way, let's get the big stand down then you can open up and tell people.''

Asked how she was feeling, she said: ''I think that you can consume yourself too much, I am clearly not 18 anymore. We've just had the loveliest time between the two of us.

''I did feel different for no reason I can't put my finger on it, you kind of get scared and excited. The test was done and there it was. It's exciting times, I can't believe I am sat her talking about it.

''It's nice being able to breathe out now. I was trying to keep it all in to keep it a secret. When I had my scan, I had the mindset ... it's just amazing look at that little leg, that is happening inside me. That's just incredible.''

Christine says her former soccer player spouse - who has daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 10, from his relationship with Elen Rivas - wasn't with her when she found out as he was away working and she waited until he got home to tell him the joyous news.

She said: ''He wasn't he was actually in Manchester working, I didn't tell him I was doing the test it just happened. He didn't need this craziness in his head. I wanted to see him. It's just incredible, It takes over your whole brain.''

Christine couldn't believe it when her first test said she was expecting, so she took several just to make sure.

Asked how many she did, she said: ''I think I did at least seven or eight.''

Christine's step daughters are thrilled with the news and are hoping they have a little sister on the way.

Asked how the girls reacted to the news, she said: ''Oh my gosh they were, excited doesn't do it justice, I had to say to them at this stage the baby can hear voices, straight away they were like I am your favourite sister, they were chatting to my belly.

''They want a girl that's the only stipulation.''