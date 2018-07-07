Christine Lampard thinks it would be ''lovely'' for her stepdaughters to name her baby.

The 39-year-old presenter is six months pregnant with her and husband Frank Lampard's first child together and though they don't know if they're having a boy or girl, they've been talking to his kids Luna, 12, and 11-year-old Isla - who he has with former partner Elen Rivas - about what the tot should be called.

Asked if they've thought of names yet, Christine told OK! magazine: ''Not really - well, sort of. We kind of have, the girls have, but nothing that's definite at all.

''Nothing ridiculous [has been suggested] - they're all very good. And it would be lovely to pick something that the girls have chosen, so we'll see how it goes.''

The 'Loose Women' panellist is pleased the girls are very excited at the thought of having a new baby in the house.

She said: ''[I'm most looking forward to] having this new addition in the house.

''The girls are so thrilled about it.

''It will be the excitement of having a little one in the house again. It's really lovely for everybody.''

While Christine and Frank are excited about their new baby, they're also bracing themselves for his kids to hit their teens.

She said: ''The girls are getting grown up now. They were only two and four when I first met them and now they're 11 and 12, so we're heading into the teenage years.

''It's all about their friends. Things change all of a sudden, you know. It is what it is but it's good that I've had a long run into it.''