Christine Lampard believes she is psychic and had a dream which was a premonition about the 9/11 terror attacks.

The 38-year-old TV star claims she had a detailed night vision of aircraft crashing into a building just days before Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda hijacked two chartered flights and flew them into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex in New York City on September 11, 2001.

Christine - the wife of retried England soccer player Frank Lampard - made her startling confession during a panel discussion about destiny on 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (03.01.17).

She explained: ''I had a dream about 9/11. I woke up after it in such a state and I told my mum. And I was in work the day it happened and I thought, I saw that. I was in the plane within the dream. I knew there was chaos. I could see the cockpit and I could see hundreds of windows. It happened days before it happened.''

Christine readily admitted her story would be unbelievable to many people but the vision was so graphic that it has stayed with her.

She added: ''I am a common sense person. I am willing for someone to explain it. I'm not claiming anything. There probably was something that sparked it but it shook me up for days afterwards.''

Christine also revealed she has been approached on the street by strangers on different occasions who have told her that she has an ''aura'' surrounding her.

The presenter once had a premonition that Frank, 39, was going to hit by falling scaffolding and she pushed him out of the way of some building work just before the heavy metal rods fell to the ground where the couple had been walking.

She said: ''I had this premonition ... and I quickly pushed him out of the way.''