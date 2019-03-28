Christine Lampard is flattered to be compared to her husband Frank Lampard's late mother.

The TV star started a relationship with the now-retired footballer in 2009 - a year after his beloved mum Pat died from pneumonia aged 58 - and so the two never met, but she was delighted when Frank, 40, said in his wedding speech in December 2015 that his wife did ''remind him'' of his mum and insisted the pair would have been ''really good friends''.

Speaking on ITV show 'Loose Women', Christine said: ''In amongst the emotion, he did say I very much remind him of his mum, and he knew that had she been alive, we would've been really good friends.

''I've heard nothing but the most wonderful things talked about his mum. I think anyone who has ever met her has wonderful things to say about her. I think if I'm even a tiny bit like her, I take that as a huge compliment.''

The couple have kept the memory of Pat alive and even named their five-month-old daughter Patricia after her, but Christine, 40, does wish she had met Pat before she passed away.

She added: ''She passed away the year before I met Frank, so I never got to have that relationship with the mother-in-law, which would've been lovely because Frank was ridiculously close to his mum.''

During her appearance fronting the daytime panel show, she also revealed her admiration for her own mother Mina and said she doesn't blame ''any man'' who wants to find a partner ''like his mum''.

She explained: ''I hope I'm a fraction as good as my mum is, I have no problem with that at all. If the person's a good person, well why not? I don't blame any man for wanting to try and find a lady who might be like his mum.''