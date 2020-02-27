Christine Lampard felt the ''weirdest craziness of emotion'' after giving birth.

The 40-year-old TV star - who has a 17-month-old daughter called Patricia with husband Frank Lampard - has admitted she didn't believe a friend who warned her she would ''just cry'' three days after welcoming her child into the world.

Speaking on ITV's 'Loose Women' on Thursday (27.02.20), she said: ''I remember a friend of mine beforehand saying, 'About day three after you've had your baby, you'll just want to cry.'

''It's apparently something to do with when your milk is properly coming through. She said, 'You'll cry, and it'll not be for happiness, it won't be for sadness, you'll just cry'.

''I thought, 'God, that's gonna happen'. And it did happen! I just started crying! I was holding her crying going, 'I don't know why I'm crying!' I was just holding her ... it was just this weirdest craziness of emotion.''

The television presenter also revealed she wanted to be told about the ''worst cases'' of what to expect after birth, because she would rather feel prepared.

Christine explained: ''It is interesting just how much we all want to know beforehand. I kind of wanted to know the worst cases, I wanted to know the worst things so I thought, 'If I don't get to that then I'm happy.'

''I wanted to know if something bad happens, how do I fix it? I'm better when I kind of knew that sort of stuff as opposed to going in completely ignorantly. I don't think you ever fully now until you've gone through it.''

Meanwhile, Christine recently opened up on the moment she noticed her hair falling out after welcoming her first child.

She said: ''People said to me, 'After having a baby, you'll probably lose your hair.'

''Throughout the pregnancy I was fine, and I definitely did around the hairline. But you can cover it and I could deal with it. It could of been much much worse.

''I only noticed it when I put my hair up in a big pony tail one day. I thought, 'Oh, my god. My hair's gone.' It kind of just went without me noticing.''