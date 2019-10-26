Christine Lampard's daughter ''completes'' her.

The 'Loose Women' presenter - who has 17-month-old daughter Patricia with her husband Frank Lampard - ''can't quite believe'' she has a kid and she admits she doesn't know what she did before she came into the world.

She said: ''We were already really happy but I suppose it does complete things. I mean, goodness me, I still look at her now, a year old, and I honestly can't quite believe she's mine. And now that she's developing into being a little toddler, she is not a baby any more.

''She is sort of saying Mummy and Daddy a bit. And she's pointing at what she wants. And suddenly you think, 'She's getting life now. She's understanding things.' And other times you think, 'Oh gosh. Well what did we do before her?' Or 'what did I do with my time beforehand?' I actually don't know, because now I am utterly consumed by her.''

And the 40-year-old television presenter says the secret to her and Frank's great relationship is ''understanding'' as her husband has a tough job as manager and head coach of his old soccer club Chelsea.

She added to the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''It's an extraordinary job. There is much more to it, I think, than anyone realises. But he's very, very much thrown himself into it. I wouldn't say he has changed loads of nappies. But he has stepped in and she adores him. The second Daddy walks in the door, her eyes just light up. She's getting a curl in her hair like me but she looks more like a mini Frank ...

''In terms of jobs, I understand, hopefully, what comes with his and he gets mine. More than anything, we have a good laugh. We still think it's really important to try and get a night where it's just him and me going out for a bit. I'm not talking fancy stuff, just a pizza or a drink, it never is fancy stuff for us. It is just basic, simple things. We actually have a conversation and I think that's really important.''