Christine Lampard has banned her husband from naming their baby after a footballer.

The 39-year-old presenter is just two months away from giving birth to her first child and, although the couple have decided not to find out the sex, she's already told him that the little one will not be given a moniker made famous by legendary sports stars.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said of the pair's discussion of baby names: ''Calling him or her after any footballers is definitely off the agenda. I've warned Frank. We had a few discussions and it won't be happening.''

Instead, the 'Loose Women' panellist would like Frank's daughters Luna, 12, and 11-year-old Isla - whom he has with former partner Elen Rivas - to help choose a name.

She said recently: ''Not really - well, sort of. We kind of have, the girls have, but nothing that's definite at all.

''Nothing ridiculous [has been suggested] - they're all very good. And it would be lovely to pick something that the girls have chosen, so we'll see how it goes.''

Christine can't wait to have a little one in the house and is so relieved that her stepdaughters - who she gets on well with - are excited about the arrival too.

She said: ''[I'm most looking forward to] having this new addition in the house.

''The girls are so thrilled about it. It will be the excitement of having a little one in the house again. It's really lovely for everybody.''

But while she and Frank - who got married in 2015 - will have their hands full with a newborn, they're also bracing themselves for the girls hitting their teenage years.

Christine explained: ''The girls are getting grown up now. They were only two and four when I first met them and now they're 11 and 12, so we're heading into the teenage years. It's all about their friends. Things change all of a sudden, you know. It is what it is but it's good that I've had a long run into it.''