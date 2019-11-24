Christine and the Queens' Chris admits that touring was ''cathartic'' after the death of her mother.
Christine and the Queens' Chris admits touring helped her get over the death of her mother.
The singer - whose real name is Heloise Letissier - admits that performing became ''cathartic'' after her mother passed away in April.
Speaking to Q magazine, Chris said: ''That tour was the most cathartic thing I ever did but also it was a good album to perform at that moment, I was like, 'Thank God, I wrote that kind of a record.' Songs like Doesn't Matter become purely cathartic.
''Also, the album has a bit about it. It's nice to perform 'Girlfriend' when you feel like s**t, because it makes you feel a bit better.''
Chris, 31, previously suggested that she had an ''urgent and great'' need to perform after her mother's death.
She said: ''Personally, for me, it was an intense year. I lost my mum. Then the stage became a safe place... even more intensely.''
Meanwhile, Chris previously admitted that she was ''afraid'' of being seen as a role model.
She said: ''I have always been wary of that title.
''Some artists were a hint for me. When I was really young, I saw 'Life On Mars' by David Bowie and realised that maybe there are ways to be in the world that are different. I like that idea way more than being a role model. I'm afraid of role models.''
Chris also admitted that she is uncomfortable with being a celebrity.
She admitted: ''I see people with their phones out, checking who's the next most famous person to hang out with. To me, it feels like high school all over again.''
The band won't play another tour until they can go completely green.
Listen to your tunes with style this December.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
In Austin Chick's August, Josh Harnett is having a bad day. As pre-9/11 dot-com hotshot...
That's four swings and four home runs for Christopher Nolan, who remains perfect having helmed...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...
Basquiat -- or "Sasquiatch," as I am becoming increasingly fond of calling this film --...