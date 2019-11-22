Christine and the Queens' Chris admits that touring was ''cathartic'' after the death of her mother.
The singer - whose real name is Heloise Letissier - admits that performing became ''cathartic'' after her mother passed away in April.
Speaking to Q magazine, Chris said: ''That tour was the most cathartic thing I ever did but also it was a good album to perform at that moment, I was like, 'Thank God, I wrote that kind of a record.' Songs like Doesn't Matter become purely cathartic.
''Also, the album has a bit about it. It's nice to perform 'Girlfriend' when you feel like s**t, because it makes you feel a bit better.''
Chris, 31, previously suggested that she had an ''urgent and great'' need to perform after her mother's death.
She said: ''Personally, for me, it was an intense year. I lost my mum. Then the stage became a safe place... even more intensely.''
Meanwhile, Chris previously admitted that she was ''afraid'' of being seen as a role model.
She said: ''I have always been wary of that title.
''Some artists were a hint for me. When I was really young, I saw 'Life On Mars' by David Bowie and realised that maybe there are ways to be in the world that are different. I like that idea way more than being a role model. I'm afraid of role models.''
Chris also admitted that she is uncomfortable with being a celebrity.
She admitted: ''I see people with their phones out, checking who's the next most famous person to hang out with. To me, it feels like high school all over again.''
