Christine McGuinness is ''done'' with having children.

The 'Real Housewives of Cheshire' star has confessed that she and husband Paddy McGuinness - who have five-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, who have autism and two-year-old and Felicity - won't be having any more kids as they find it ''hard'' to ''manage their time'' with their current brood.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', the blonde beauty said: ''[We] wanted six children - but we are done, not because we don't want another autistic child, but we are stretched because the children do have autism, it's hard to manage your time.''

Last month, the 31-year-old reality star admitted that she sometimes feels like a ''single parent'' because of her husband's hectic work schedule but has now revealed things are getting ''much better'' and says her kids are learning to ''socialise'' and ''manage their meltdowns''.

She said: ''Things are getting much better, we were quite down and depressed when we first started talking about it, they've come on so much. Paddy is away working, I love him to bits, he's doing it for us, but it's difficult sharing yourself among three children.

''They're learning to manage their meltdowns, we don't have a bad life, we live in a happy home and I'm so, so proud of them.

''They are learning to socialise, which we never thought they'd do, it does get easier.''

Christine previously divulged that she was finding it ''really tough'' coping with her kids on her own most of the time because Paddy is working on four different TV shows; 'Top Gear', 'Celebrity Juice', 'Catchpoint' and 'Take Me Out'.

She said: ''I would be lying if I said it's great. It's not, it's really tough. At the moment I barely see him. It is getting to the point now where I feel it is overwhelming and too much. I feel like a single parent at times. I keep thinking it will quieten down soon but actually I don't think it will.''