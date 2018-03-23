Christina Aguilera has revealed her song 'Infatuation' is about a gay ex-boyfriend.

The 37-year-old singer's 2002 single from her album 'Stripped' was inspired by a former lover, who she has chose not to name, who left her heartbroken when she found out he is attracted to men.

Appearing on the season premiere of 'RuPaul's Drag Race', Christina explained: ''It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine.''

The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker was then asked by a contestant about her hit song 'Fighter' and if that was written about another lover.

Referencing the lyrics, they asked: ''Was that about someone?

''Girl you read him for the back row. When you said, 'You tried to take a joy ride and came down in flames,' I said, 'Oooh.' She read him.''

And Christina replied: ''Of course it was! He deserved it.''

The contestant added: ''He's gonna see this, he's gonna be mad.''

And she replied: ''I hope so.''

Christina - who has 10-year-old son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and three-year-old daughter Summer with partner Matthew Rutler - recently promised fans she is making another album.

The 'Beautiful' hitmaker shared a fan's picture of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with a note left on it reading: ''Dear Christina Aguilera, Where the f*** is the new album??''

And she captioned the photo: ''It's coming b*tches.''

The pop megastar hasn't released a record since 2012's 'Lotus'.

It comes after it was revealed Pink and Christina have recorded a secret duet - signalling the end of their 16-year feud.

The pop starlets famously fell out during the recording of the 2001 smash hit cover of 'Lady Marmalade' for the film 'Moulin Rouge', but put aside their differences for the new song.

Pink said recently: ''We did a duet for her album and I don't know when it's coming out but it's amazing.

''We did it two years ago so I don't remember the title, but she's incredible.''