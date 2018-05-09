Christina Aguilera has announced her first tour in over a decade.

The 'Dirty' hitmaker will embark on a 22-date North American run, her first since the 'Back to Basics Tour' in 2008, in support of her forthcoming LP, 'Liberation'.

The run of dates kick off on September 25 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Fort Lauderdale.

The tour announcement comes hot off the heels of the star unveiling her first record since 2012's 'Lotus'.

The record - released on June 25 - includes the lead single 'Accelerate' featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz and 'Fall In line' with Demi Lovato.

The pop divas will debut the track live at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Christina recently confessed that she finds the prospect of touring daunting because she doesn't like being away from her children, Max, 10 - whom she has with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and Summer, three, her daughter with current partner Matthew Rutler.

She explained recently: ''Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first. It's part of why I stayed in the position I was [at 'The Voice'].

''It's easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids.

''I've been putting myself on the back burner.

''It needs to happen. I'm looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what mommy really does!''

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on May 18, local time.

Christina Aguilera's 'Liberation Tour' dates are as follows:

Sept. 25, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL

Sept. 28, Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ

Sept. 30, The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Washington, DC

Oct. 3, Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY

Oct. 4, Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY

Oct. 6, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

Oct. 8, Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA

Oct. 11, Casino Rama Resort in Orillia, ON

Oct. 13, Fox Theatre Detroit in Detroit, MI

Oct. 16, The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL

Oct. 17, The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL

Oct. 19, Pepsi Center in Denver, CO

Oct. 22, Paramount Theatre - Oakland in Oakland, CA

Oct. 24, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA

Oct. 26, Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 27, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 29, Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ

Nov. 1, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX

Nov. 3, WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK

Nov. 4, Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, OK

Nov. 6, Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, MO

Nov. 9, Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA

Nov. 11, Fox Theatre Atlanta in Atlanta, GA

Nov. 13, The Mahaffey Theatre in St. Petersburg, FL