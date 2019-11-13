Chrissy Teigen is so proud John Legend has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive, she's updated her Twitter biography with the news.
Chrissy Teigen has changed her Twitter biography to reflect John Legend's new title of Sexiest Man Alive.
The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who has Luna, three, and 17-month-old Miles with her singer spouse - is thrilled her husband has received People magazine's annual honour and couldn't resist highlighting the fact on her social media account.
Her updated biography now reads: ''de-motivational speaker
''currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive (sic)''
Chrissy also drew people's attention to the change with a tweet which read: ''updated bio''.
While the 33-year-old model is delighted about her husband's win, their children aren't so thrilled.
Chrissy shared a video in which she asked them if they were happy ''daddy is the sexiest man alive''.
Miles ignored the question while Luna nodded and then said: ''I want to watch the movie mom''.
She captioned the clip: ''The kids...do not care.''
And the 'Cravings' author expects there are other people who won't be happy with the news.
She tweeted: ''I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup
''no don't send it to me please. I like to see these people naturally, in the wild (sic)''
After being given the award, John admitted he's ''so proud'' of his success, which has earned him EGOT status - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony - and to have a family he's so ''connected'' to.
He said: ''I'm so proud that I have a wife and two kids I'm so in love with and so connected to.
''I'm also so proud of my career.
''I love writing songs and performing on stage.
''I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I'm pretty at ease with myself now!''
