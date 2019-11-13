Chrissy Teigen has changed her Twitter biography to reflect John Legend's new title of Sexiest Man Alive.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who has Luna, three, and 17-month-old Miles with her singer spouse - is thrilled her husband has received People magazine's annual honour and couldn't resist highlighting the fact on her social media account.

Her updated biography now reads: ''de-motivational speaker

''currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive (sic)''

Chrissy also drew people's attention to the change with a tweet which read: ''updated bio''.

While the 33-year-old model is delighted about her husband's win, their children aren't so thrilled.

Chrissy shared a video in which she asked them if they were happy ''daddy is the sexiest man alive''.

Miles ignored the question while Luna nodded and then said: ''I want to watch the movie mom''.

She captioned the clip: ''The kids...do not care.''

And the 'Cravings' author expects there are other people who won't be happy with the news.

She tweeted: ''I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup

''no don't send it to me please. I like to see these people naturally, in the wild (sic)''

After being given the award, John admitted he's ''so proud'' of his success, which has earned him EGOT status - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony - and to have a family he's so ''connected'' to.

He said: ''I'm so proud that I have a wife and two kids I'm so in love with and so connected to.

''I'm also so proud of my career.

''I love writing songs and performing on stage.

''I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I'm pretty at ease with myself now!''