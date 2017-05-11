Chrissy Metz has thanked fans for the ''outpouring of love'' following criticism over her choice of dress for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The 'This Is Us' actress wowed on the red carpet at the award show last week when she wore a burgundy latex dress, and was later bashed by haters who claimed her body size didn't suit the stylish ensemble.

At the time, Chrissy slammed critics on Twitter as she wrote: ''For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's MY body. #thankstho (sic)''

Now, the 36-year-old actress as taken to Instagram to post a picture of herself at the event - which took place on Sunday (07.05.17) - as she took the time to thank her fans for their support and to congratulate the night's winners, specifically 'This Is Us' actors Milo Ventimiglia and Lonnie Chavis who won the award for Best Tearjerker.

She captioned the snap: ''Remember that time folks got rowdy because I wore a dress? The outpouring of love and support from all of you lovely people has not gone unnoticed. I hope that in some small way an unconventional body wearing an unconventional material opened up discussion, hearts and minds.

''I truly had no idea it would make anyone feel uncomfortable, I just wanted to try something different.

''All I'm saying, is do YOU, Boo!

''Wear what you want, love you love and treat people the way you want to be treated

''Now that's out of the way, congratulations to all the winners at the @MTV movie and tv awards, especially our boys @miloanthonyventimiglia and @lonniechavis for winning best tear jerker scene from @nbcthisisus!

''Lastly, thank you to the amazing humans who make this all possible! ''Dress @janedoelatex Styled @jordan_grossman Makeup @makeupbymotoko Hair @davidgardnerla CC: @creativeprinc#nothingbutlove (sic)''

It's not the first time the 'My Name Is Earl' actress has been vocal about her weight either, and she recently spoke out about body diversity, saying that being slim doesn't automatically make a person happy.

She said: ''Size doesn't equate to beauty. I don't understand why that's a thing. Well, I do, because the media has told us thin is beautiful. But is it? Because I think people are miserable not eating and smoking cigarettes.

''I've had roommates who were thin girls and constantly working out and trying to stay under a certain size. Even the average girl looks 10 pounds heavier on the screen.''