Chrissy Metz has slammed critics of her 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards dress.

The 'This Is Us' star wowed in a burgundy latex dress which she paired with ballet flats and earrings, but after receiving backlash with regards to the stylish ensemble and her weight, she took to Twitter to slam those who claimed she didn't pull off the look.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site on Monday (08.05.17): ''For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's MY body. #thankstho (sic)''

It's not the first time the 'My Name Is Earl' actress has been vocal about her weight either, and she recently spoke out about body diversity, saying that being slim doesn't automatically make a person happy.

She said: ''Size doesn't equate to beauty. I don't understand why that's a thing. Well, I do, because the media has told us thin is beautiful. But is it? Because I think people are miserable not eating and smoking cigarettes.

''I've had roommates who were thin girls and constantly working out and trying to stay under a certain size. Even the average girl looks 10 pounds heavier on the screen.''

The 36-year-old star - who's 'This Is Us' character Kate also struggles with her weight - previously said she can sympathise with her on-screen persona, but said the key difference between the pair is Chrissy has learned to ''accept herself''.

She said: ''Kate was me probably about nine years ago, when I first moved to L.A. and so of course I have similarities. But there are a lot of differences as well.

''But I'm also at the place where I accept myself for who I am so I now can get to the place I want to be.''