Chrissy Metz seemingly called Alison Brie a ''bitch'' during a Golden Globes pre-show red carpet interview on Sunday (06.01.19) but has denied saying ''anything bad''.
Chrissy Metz seemingly called Alison Brie a ''bitch'' during a Golden Globes red carpet interview on Sunday (06.01.19).
The 'This Is Us' actress was talking about the third season of the drama series to Facebook Live pre-show hosts AJ Gibson and Missi Pyle when she was asked to help them move on to a chat with the 'GLOW' actress at the other end of the red carpet.
AJ asked: ''Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?''
Chrissy simply said: ''Do I?''
The host replied: ''Well, I hear she's at the other end of the carpet.''
After an awkward silence, their guest said: ''Oh.''
Missi eventually broke the silence and said: ''Let's go see Alison Brie.''
The 38-year-old actress then appeared to believe her microphone was turned off as she seemingly explained the tone in her voice and said: ''I'm like, 'Do?' She's such a bitch.' ''
The live stream then simply moved on as another presenter, Yvette Nicole Brown began her interview with Alison.
The former 'Community' actress appeared baffled when she heard about the perceived slight.
Vanity Fair reporter Nicole Sperling tweeted: ''Just asked Alison Brie about this. She had not heard about Metz's comments and seemed very confused by the entire matter. ''But why?,'' she asked. ''I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.''(sic)''
The 36-year-old actress later posted a photo of herself and Chrissy at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on her Instagram Story and wrote: ''Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!! Rumors can't keep us down.(sic)''
The 'American Horror Story' actress has now tweeted about her supposed comments, insisting she would ''never say a bad word'' about anyone.
Chrissy posted: ''It's terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated.
''I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.''
