Chrissy Metz has signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville.

The 39-year-old actress' ''lifelong dream'' is coming true as she prepares to record her debut country album and work with label president Cindy Mabe.

Announcing the news, Chrissy said in a statement: ''To say I am excited to fulfil a lifelong dream is an understatement. Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!''

Chrissy worked with UMG on the soundtrack to her movie 'Breakthrough', performing the song 'I'm Standing With You' which earned songwriter Diane Warren a Best Original Song Oscar nomination this week.

President of UMG Nashville Cindy admits she couldn't be happier to welcome Chrissy onto the label's roster of artists, which includes Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton and Luke Bryan.

Cindy said: ''Chrissy Metz is simply tapped into America's emotional conscience. Music was her first love and no matter if she's singing, acting, writing or just being, she's always real, powerful and fully connected with her audience. I can't wait to put her musical story into the world and I'm so inspired to bring her into the Universal Music Group Nashville family.''

'This Is Us' star Chrissy also logged onto Instagram to share a clip of her speech as the record label introduced her as their latest artist.

In the video, Chrissy said: ''This is such a dream come true on so many levels. It doesn't make sense on paper for me to have this life but there must be a reason why.

''I do wear my heart on my sleeve, that's the reason why music has healed me, helped me, bought me to my knees and bought me to people's lives that I needed to be in. To even have this opportunity is so incredible for so many reasons.''