Chrissy Metz chose Christian Siriano for her Emmy Awards dress because he is the ''most accepting and supporting of all body types''.

The 38-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (22.09.19) in a liquid silver halterneck dress and her stylist Hayley Atkin hailed the designer as the ''perfect choice'' for her famous client.

Hayley told People magazine: ''Christian Siriano was the perfect choice to make Chrissy's Emmy dress.

''He is the most accepting and supporting of all body types. Nobody understands the curves of the female body like Christian. When I had the original concept for the gown I knew he would get it completely.

''I knew that Chrissy and him would just adore working together. That makes all the difference.''

The 'This Is Us' actress had her wavy hair slicked back at the side and her hairstylist, Marc Mena, used only drugstore products to create her ''Pacific Ocean'' locks.

This year, Chrissy wasn't nominated for any awards but she was there to support her shortlisted co-stars, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, and Chris Sullivan.

And the actress was particularly ''proud'' to see her on-screen mother Mandy and TV husband Chris - who she broke the news to about his nomination finally achieve recognition for their work on the drama.

She said recently: ''For Mandy and Chris particularly to be nominated, I did get emotional.

''I'm really excited and proud. Proud seems silly, but I'm really proud and it's really overdue.''