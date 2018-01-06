Chrissy Metz is losing weight for herself.

The 'This Is Us' star is keen to drop the pounds but insists she isn't doing it for anyone else but herself.

She said: ''[I'm losing weight] not for anybody but myself ... I want to have a fit, healthy body and not have to be put in a box. I don't want to be limited by anything ...

''You don't realise that somebody who's average or even very fit could relate to someone who's overweight but it's not about our size - it's how we look at ourselves and how we feel about ourselves.''

And Chrissy recalled how she was passed on auditions in the early stages of her career because of her size.

She added: ''I'd be getting maybe two auditions a year, and I'd always see the same small group of girls. It was like watching your boyfriend take another woman out every day ... I was so gun ho, I lost 100 lbs. in less than five months. All I did was eat a 2,000-calorie diet and walk 20 minutes a day.''

Chrissy's role in 'American Horror Story: Freak Show' was very ''sobering'' for her and made her think more about her weight.

She shared to People magazine: ''It was sobering. I thought, 'What if I become that heavy and can't walk around or get stuck in the doorframe? I was like, 'I don't want this for me.'''

The actress recently spoke out about body diversity, saying that being slim doesn't automatically make a person happy.

She shared: ''Size doesn't equate to beauty. I don't understand why that's a thing. Well, I do, because the media has told us thin is beautiful. But is it? Because I think people are miserable not eating and smoking cigarettes. I've had roommates who were thin girls and constantly working out and trying to stay under a certain size. Even the average girl looks 10 pounds heavier on the screen.''