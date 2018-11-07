Chrissy Metz is proud to have inspired a 10-year-old boy with an eating disorder with her performance on 'This Is Us'.
Chrissy Metz is proud to have helped a 10-year-old boy with an eating disorder.
The 38-year-old actress has had a number of encounters with fans of 'This Is Us' - on which she plays Kate Pearson - who have told her about the parallels between the show's storylines and their own lives and she was particularly moved by a youngster who was inspired to ''love himself for who he was'' after seeing her alter ego's struggles and the support she received an a weight loss group.
She told 'Today': ''I had a little boy ... his mom told me that he was going to an eating disorder clinic.
''And at 10 years old, I was just devastated, because I think in our society we tend to separate and divide, compare and despair.
''And when he wrote me a note and said that I had encouraged and inspired him to just love himself for who he was, I was like, 'Yes.' Like, yes, that's all we really want to do, and that's all we're trying to do.
''It was very emotional on many levels.''
Meanwhile, Chrissy recently admitted she is keen to lose weight for herself.
She said: ''[I'm losing weight] not for anybody but myself ... I want to have a fit, healthy body and not have to be put in a box. I don't want to be limited by anything ...
''You don't realise that somebody who's average or even very fit could relate to someone who's overweight but it's not about our size - it's how we look at ourselves and how we feel about ourselves.''
The actress has also revealed how she was passed on auditions in the early stages of her career because of her size.
She said: ''I'd be getting maybe two auditions a year, and I'd always see the same small group of girls. It was like watching your boyfriend take another woman out every day ... I was so gung ho, I lost 100 lbs. in less than five months. All I did was eat a 2,000-calorie diet and walk 20 minutes a day.''
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.