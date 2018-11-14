Chrissy Metz has a new boyfriend.

The 'This Is Us' actress was pictured holding hands with 25-year-old composer Hal Rosenfeld at the W Hollywood hotel on Sunday (11.11.18), 'Entertainment Tonight' revealed, and the pair have also been spotted together in a number of recent Instagram posts.

Last month, Chrissy shared a group photo of her 38th birthday celebrations in Palm Springs, in which she could be seen cuddling up to Hal.

She captioned the slideshow of images: ''Reminiscing about one special birthday weekend with a few special people at such a special place @laquintaresort.

''Thank you again to the lovely people who made it all possible!(sic).''

Chrissy has been single since splitting from cameraman in Josh Stancil, six months after the actress - who was married to British journalist Martyn Eaden from 2008 until 2013 - insisted she was in no rush to walk down the aisle again.

She said last September: ''Nobody is trying to get married!''

''I was previously married to an amazing man, we're still friends, but it's not something that... I want to figure out what's going on. This needs to be about me and I, of course, can have a healthy relationship -- but I'm not in any rush to get married.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently admitted she is keen to lose weight for herself, not to please anyone else.

She said: ''[I'm losing weight] not for anybody but myself ... I want to have a fit, healthy body and not have to be put in a box. I don't want to be limited by anything ...

''You don't realise that somebody who's average or even very fit could relate to someone who's overweight but it's not about our size - it's how we look at ourselves and how we feel about ourselves.''