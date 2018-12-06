Chrissy Metz once dodged an online date after catching sight of him.

The 'This Is Us' actress admitted she dabbled in Internet matchmaking at a time when it wasn't ''cool'' but her attempt at a face-to-face meet up with a guy she'd been messaging with what cut short before it even began when they saw one another walking to the venue and each decided not to prolong contact.

Speaking to Busy Phillips on 'Busy Tonight', she said: ''I have not been ghosted, however, there was a gentleman years ago, when it was like not even cool to talk about that you met online. Like, you don't mention it. And I didn't...I didn't, until now.

''And this guy and I agreed to meet, and I think we exchanged one or two pictures. And we're like, OK, we'll meet at this bar, at this time. And so literally I park my car, and I'm walking, he's walking, we see each other and we're like...neeee [veer off]. We didn't need to waste time, you know like, we already figured it out. We knew. Energetically it was not right for me.''

The 38-year-old actress hopefully won't be returning to online dating any more as she confirmed she's in a relationship again, a few weeks after she was romantically linked with 25-year-old composer Hal Rosenfeld.

She added: ''I did [continue to online date], but I now have a boyfriend. So no more of the online dating.''

Chrissy had been single since splitting from cameraman Josh Stancil in March, six months after the actress - who was married to British journalist Martyn Eaden from 2008 until 2013 - insisted she was in no rush to walk down the aisle again.

She said last September: ''Nobody is trying to get married!''

''I was previously married to an amazing man, we're still friends, but it's not something that... I want to figure out what's going on. This needs to be about me and I, of course, can have a healthy relationship -- but I'm not in any rush to get married.''