Justin Hartley's estranged wife has listed their separation date as almost five months later than the actor had claimed.

The 'This Is Us' star filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause last month and in his documents, which cited irreconcilable differences for their split, he stated they had gone their separate ways on 8 July this year, much to the surprise of fans as they had been seen together on a number of occasions after that date.

And now E! News has obtained documents in which the 'Days of Our Lives' actress listed 22 November, 2019 as their separation date - the same day Justin submitted his petition for divorce.

Chrishell - who married Justin in October 2017 after three years of dating - is seeking spousal support, though in the 42-year-old actor's filing, he stated he didn't want to pay spousal support and also requested his former partner pay her own attorney fees.

The 38-year-old actress appears to have lodged her filing earlier this week, on the same day she appeared to take a swipe at Justin on Instagram.

Her post featured a quote by Nishan Panwar which read: ''It's hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it's even harder remembering who they used to be.''

A number of Chrishell's famous friends including Molly Burnett, Brittany Cartwright, Alicia Minshew and Tracey Bregman posted messages of support such as ''stay strong'' and ''sending love'', or simply just heart emojis, underneath the post.

The split has left friends confused as the pair have been spotted publicly together many times since July and attended a pre-Golden Globes party together just a week before Justin - who has a 15-year-old daughter with Lindsay Koman, who he was married to from 2004-2012 - submitted his filing.

A source previously said: ''People close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible with no signs of things being on the rocks.

''Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin's side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out.''