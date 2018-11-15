Chris Stapleton was the big winner of the night at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, picking up three prizes.

The 40-year-old star took home the Male Vocalist of the Year award as well as Single of the Year and Song of the Year for his hit 'Broken Halos' - and he paid tribute to his family, wife Morgane Stapleton, who is pregnant with their fifth child, and their four kids.

Upon accepting the Male Vocalist of the Year gong, he told the crowd at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena: ''I'm real proud of this award.

''I want to thank my kids who put up with me being gone quite a bit and not always being as good of a dad as I would always like to be.

''I love you so much ... you share me with all these people and I appreciate it.

''I want to thank my wife for always being my rock and taking care of me and helping me find the right thing to be and the right thing to do.''

Other big winners on the night included Kacey Musgraves, who became the first woman in four years to win the Album of the Year prize for her LP 'Golden Hour'.

Speaking about the record, she said: ''We poured everything we have into this - most of all, love.''

Carrie Underwood - who hosted the event with Brad Paisley - took home the Female Vocalist of the Year gong, and Keith Urban won Entertainer of the Year.

The singer paid tribute to his wife Nicole Kidman and their kids Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven, in a tearful acceptance speech.

He said: ''Thank you so much. Baby girl I love you so much. I am shocked.

''Thank you for supporting me and loving me through all that I do. Thank you for supporting Daddy. You make it all worthwhile.''

What's more, Brothers Osborne won the Vocal Duo of the Year prize, and Mac McAnally was named Musician of the Year, while Old Dominion took home the Group prize.

The Nashville five-piece also treated the crowd to a performance of their hit 'Hotel Key'.

CMA Awards 2018 winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year: Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Album of the Year: 'Golden Hour', Kacey Musgraves

Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally

Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Single of the Year: 'Broken Halos', Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Song of the Year: 'Broken Halos', Chris Stapleton

Music Video of the Year: 'Marry Me', Thomas Rhett

Musical Event of the Year: 'Everything's Gonna Be Alright', David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney