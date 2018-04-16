Chris Stapleton has become a father to twins.

The 'Tennessee Whiskey' singer won the coveted Album of the Year for 'From A Room Vol. 1' and Male Vocalist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) in Las Vegas on Sunday (15.04.18) but host Reba McEntire revealed he wasn't there in person to collect the accolades because he and his spouse Morgane Hayes have welcomed two boys into the world.

Speaking on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after Chris' Album of the Year win was announced, Reba said: ''Chris, congratulations! But that's only the second biggest news. You know Chris couldn't be here because Morgan is expecting twins. We just found out that those little rascals came a little bit early. Twin boys!''

Chris - who turned 40 on Sunday - and Morgane are already parents to a boy and a girl aged six and eight, whose names they have chosen to keep private.

Morgane announced they were expecting twins last October on their 10th wedding anniversary.

She wrote in a touching Instagram post: ''14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round [sic]''

The couple met in 2003 when they both worked at neighbouring publishing houses in Nashville.

Morgane previously explained she had a friend who worked with Chris and she would hang out in their office hoping to meet him.

She said: ''We'd hear the jingle of his keys as he walked down the hall, and we knew he was coming to play us whatever new song he had written.''

And Chris has previously spoken of how supportive they are of one another.

''We're married so we hold each other accountable. We can lift each other up on bad nights, kind of give each other a wink when we screw up or do something funny.''