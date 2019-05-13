Chris Stapleton has become a father for the fifth time.

The 'Tennessee Whiskey' singer's wife Morgane shared a partial picture of the new arrival whens he proclaimed she had a ''perfect'' Mother's Day on Sunday (12.05.19), but didn't share any details about the tot, including the sex, name, or date the baby was born.

Alongside the photo of a newborn wearing a yellow-and-white striped onesie as they clutched her finger, Morgane wrote: ''The most perfect Mother's Day...I wish all you Mama's the happiest of days today! [yellow heart emoji]''

It is no surprise that Morgane hasn't shared many details about the couple's fifth child, as they keep their other four kids, a nine-year-old daughter, a seven-year-old son and 13-month-old twins boys, out of the spotlight and haven't publicly revealed their names.

The 41-year-old country superstar revealed Morgane was pregnant again during a concert at New York's Madison Square Garden in November.

He told the audience: ''Some of you may know that we have four children. We just had twins, about seven months ago. Now there's four for us, but we're gonna make it five!''

And in 2017, Chris revealed his 36-year-old spouse was expecting twins during a performance at the Starplex Pavillion in Dallas.

He said: ''She's the mother of my two kids, and she's about to be the mother of two more.''

Last year, the singer missed the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) after his twins were born prematurely.

The evening's host, Reba McEntire, revealed during the ceremony that the babies had been born.

Speaking on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after Chris' Album of the Year win for 'From A Room Vol. 1' was announced, Reba said: ''Chris, congratulations! But that's only the second biggest news. You know Chris couldn't be here because Morgan is expecting twins. We just found out that those little rascals came a little bit early. Twin boys!''