Chris Kirkpatrick is expecting a baby boy with his wife Karly, and they shared the news on social media.
The 45-year-old singer announced he was expecting his first child with his partner in March this year, but the *NSYNC band member has taken to social media to reveal the sex of their baby together.
The 'Pop' hitmaker shared a picture of him and his spouse beside a board on his Twitter account, which read: ''Boy or girl? Baby Kirkpatrick.''
The posted also had three balloons filled with paint attached to it, although one had been shot at by an arrow and revealed blue liquid to reveal the gender of their baby.
And the dark-haired vocalist - who married Karly in 2013 - captioned the sweet post: ''@IamCKirkpatrick + @MagicKar + crossbow = gender reveal #babyboyboyboy! (sic).''
However, Chris is not the first boy band member to be a father as Justin Timberlake has two-year-old son Silas with his wife Jessica Biel, and Joey Fatone has daughters Kloey, seven, and Briahna, 16 with his spouse Kelly Baldwin.
Lance Bass and his partner Michael Turchin - who married in December 2014 - are hoping to start a family soon.
Speaking previously, he said: ''We plan on doing the baby thing ourselves sometime soon.''
Lance, Joey, Justin, JC Chasez and Chris recently reunited to celebrate JC's 40th birthday and although the group have gone their separate ways to pursue solo careers or parenthood, they have admitted when they get together they are extremely ''juvenile'' as they can't help but act like teenagers again.
The 38-year-old musician explained: ''We basically revert to being 16 again. We're boys for sure. The jokes are pretty juvenile.''
