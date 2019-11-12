Chris Hughes broke down as he praised his ''strong'' girlfriend Jesy Nelson on Tuesday (12.11.19).

The 'Love Island' star told how ''overwhelmed'' the Little Mix singer was by the response to her documentary 'Odd One Out' - in which she spoke candidly about the cruel online comments she's received and their impact over the years - and grew emotional as he spoke about her ordeal.

Speaking on 'This Morning', he said: ''She was completely overwhelmed.

''She rang me bless her 10 minutes after it aired. She was so overwhelmed, she just broke down on the phone to me. She's a strong girl now.''

Chris then put his head in his hands and struggled to speak through his tears before calling his girlfriend ''brave'' and ''strong'' for opening up in the ''brilliant'' documentary.

He added: ''I don't know why I get so emotional every time I speak about it...

''I've had... the beauty of that documentary - it helps the older generation to understand the dangers.

''Weird, I struggle talking... I'm fine talking about myself, but when it comes to other people...''

The 'Black Magic' singer opened up about trolls in 'Odd One Out' and admitted they left her feeling suicidal.

Speaking in her documentary, she said: ''I just remember thinking this is never going to go. I'm going to constantly wake up and feel sad for the rest of my life. So what is the point in being here? I physically couldn't tolerate the pain any more.''

Jesy deleted her social media after realising it was ''consuming every part of her''.

She added: ''We were all told we had to have social media and it completely changed my life. The whole world had an opinion on me and they weren't good ones. From the minute those comments started it became one of the worst times of my life. I wasn't known as one of the singers from Little Mix. I was always known as the fat, ugly one. It literally consumed every part of me ... As a kid I was very very confident. I never had any issues with the way I looked, my weight - until everything changed. Being in Little Mix is just the best thing that's ever, ever happened to me. But I hit such a low point in my life that I stopped turning up for work. From the minute the comments started it got worse and worse. My brain started to believe everything people were saying about me. I felt embarrassed. I felt ashamed.''