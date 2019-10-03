Chris Hughes hopes to start a family one day as he and girlfriend Jesy Nelson are very ''family-orientated''.

The former 'Love Island' star recently opened up about his concern that he might not be able to have kids after undergoing three operations on his left testicle six years ago to correct problem veins, which is linked to low sperm count.

But having children is definitely in his future once he and Jesy - who have been dating since March - have fulfilled their ''happiness'' as non-parents.

He said: ''We're both very family orientated so for me, I'm always going to want to start a family.

''Now's obviously not the right time for either of us because we're both working, we're both doing our own thing.

''I'm a true believer in life that you've got to fulfil your happiness as non-parents initially.

''You've got to do all the things you've got to do before you have a child before you can appreciate having a child.''

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old hunk has opened up about how heartbreaking it was watching Little Mix star Jesy, 28, be destroyed by trolls and how he struggled to ''bite [his] tongue'' because he was so ''protective'' of his partner.

Jessy revealed she attempted to take her own life after being subjected to relentless insults on social media about her appearance, and shared the experience in the BBC documentary 'Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out'.

Chris said: ''I struggle with it. Even with myself, when I initially came out of 'Love Island', I was kind of unaware of the whole social media thing so I used to snap back a lot and I used to fight back to everything. ''But I learnt that it isn't the way forward. When it's her, I get really protective and I struggle to bite my tongue.

''I have bitten back at a few people, when people say negative comments on my own stuff, I'll say something back and block them. ''I like to have my say because I'm one of them people who fight for stuff.

''But I am very protective, because It's not nice.

''Other people judge people who they don't know, but I know who she is.

''Honestly you couldn't meet anyone nicer, you'd walk away thinking, 'She's the nicest girl I've ever met!'

''She's got a heart of gold and she wouldn't say boo to a goose. ''She's got time for everyone and that's the most frustrating thing. ''Stereotypically people would think she's a different kind of girl but she's such a nice person. My family just love her to bits.''

Chris was speaking after he joined forces with Captain Morgan to offer two of his Instagram followers a whirlwind trip to Ibiza for 24-hours.

Sharing what he got up to on the island, he said: ''It was good, we had such a good fun, day. been out at sea all day and had a BBQ, we've just done all the things you'd want to do if you were on a ship. ''We had some great times! I love to be out with my mates and watching sports - if I get a Saturday off I'll try and go watch my team Sunderland play.

''I also love playing golf. It's quite social, I just love being out on the golf course for four or five hours. I'm all about chilling out, relaxing and just doing what mates do.''

