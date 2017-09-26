Chris Hughes has shared the ''flirty'' text messages he received from Katie Price.

The former 'Love Island' contestant - who is in a relationship with his co-star Olivia Attwood - recently claimed the 'Loose Women' panellist had been sending him the flirty messages after admitting she found him attractive during his time on the ITV2 reality show.

And after Katie - who recently split from husband Kieran Hayler - took to Twitter to claim ''no flirty texts'' were sent to the hunk, Chris has fired back with screenshots of the unanswered WhatsApp messages.

In the messages, Katie urges Chris to ''be careful'' of people who are interested in exploiting him, and even told him to let her know if he would rather she didn't contact him.

She wrote: ''Hey Chris I got your number from a mutual friend I loved meeting you the other day and would love to go shooting if offer still there ! I don't think your getting my messages are you? I think they are getting deleted I'm not here to cause trouble at all ! Yes you know I like you ! And here for any advice too ! You will just get people wanting to make money out of you so just try be careful ! Hope to hear from you and if you don't want me to tex or be in Touch I'd rather you tell me xxx (sic)''

After Chris failed to respond to her message, Katie sent a further message some time later, insisting she's ''not after'' the 24-year-old hunk.

The message read: ''Hey don't worry I'm not after you it was a faze lol but you on a club PA ? I am too and it's sooo late where you? I'm in Darlington (sic)''

Previously, Chris recalled receiving the messages from 39-year-old Katie, which he says he thought were ''banter'' at first, but now believes she wasn't joking.

He said: ''Katie has been sending me messages, but I've not been replying. I've shown them all to Olivia, so she's cool with it. At first I thought her being flirty was a bit of banter, but the content of the messages make me think she isn't joking. It's very weird to think three months ago no one knew who I was and now I have Katie Price texting me. I bumped into her at the Bradley Lowery charity football match a few weeks ago. It wasn't awkward, but we didn't really talk.''