Chris Hughes' proudest moment was asking Jesy Nelson to be his girlfriend.

The 26-year-old former 'Love Island' star has been in a relationship with the Little Mix singer since February 2019 and he admits he can still vividly recall the moment that Jesy, 28, made their romance official.

Speaking to Kiss FM UK at the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday (28.10.19), he shared: ''My proudest moment is asking my girlfriend to be my girlfriend and she said yes. Yeah, that was a nice moment.

''She's just wonderful, we're best friends. We spend so much time together. I went on tour with her so much, I went to my ninth show the other day since they've been touring, they've been touring a couple of months. Yeah, proper fan girling. We're just best friends, I love it.''

Chris - who was previously in a relationship with his 'Love Island' co-star Olivia Attwood - also revealed he gets on great with Jesy's Little Mix bandmates, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, describing them as ''lovely girls''.

He said: ''The girls are lovely, honestly nicest four girls you'll ever meet out of anyone. Honestly, like amazing, so so nice, time for everyone. I like people like that, they're the people that I warm too, yeah really lovely girls.''

And Chris admits he has become a huge 'Mixer' and often wears the group's merchandise to show his support for them.

He said: ''I am, I've got the hoodies and everything. I've got all the merch, yeah. I wear it all the time. It's a good stash, I ain't bantering.''

Chris' ''dreams came true'' when he briefly joined Little Mix on stage earlier this month.

He jumped at the chance to take part in soundcheck with the group after Jade Thirlwall was taken ill before their show at the SSE Arena in Belfast.