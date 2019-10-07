Chris Hughes' ''dreams came true'' when he briefly joined Little Mix on Sunday (06.10.19).

The 'Love Island' hunk has been accompanying his girlfriend Jesy Nelson and her bandmates on tour and jumped at the chance to take part in soundcheck with her, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock after Jade Thirlwall was taken ill before their show at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Chris shared a video on Instagram of himself on stage with the 'Wings' singers alongside the caption: ''Sound check ahead of tonight's show. Stepping in for our Jade [thumbs up emoji] onto the next #LM5 (sic)''

He then added a picture of himself and the rest of Little Mix suspended in the air inside the area.

He captioned the post: ''Dreams do come true.''

And Chris shared another video on his Instagram Stories, in which he added: ''Never felt so good being @jadethirlwall.(sic)''

Fortunately for fans, by the time the show came around, Jade was able to take to the stage to join the rest of the group.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old hunk recently opened up about how heartbreaking it was watching Jesy, 28, be destroyed by trolls and how he struggled to ''bite [his] tongue'' because he was so ''protective'' of his partner.

Chris said: ''I struggle with it. Even with myself, when I initially came out of 'Love Island', I was kind of unaware of the whole social media thing so I used to snap back a lot and I used to fight back to everything. ''But I learnt that it isn't the way forward. When it's her, I get really protective and I struggle to bite my tongue.

''I have bitten back at a few people, when people say negative comments on my own stuff, I'll say something back and block them. ''I like to have my say because I'm one of them people who fight for stuff.

''But I am very protective, because It's not nice.

''Other people judge people who they don't know, but I know who she is.

''Honestly you couldn't meet anyone nicer, you'd walk away thinking, 'She's the nicest girl I've ever met!'

''She's got a heart of gold and she wouldn't say boo to a goose. ''She's got time for everyone and that's the most frustrating thing. ''Stereotypically people would think she's a different kind of girl but she's such a nice person. My family just love her to bits.''