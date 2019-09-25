Former 'Love Island' star Chris Hughes fears he could be infertile, but he is hoping to raise awareness of fertility issues and help guys who might be ''struggling'' with such issues.
The former 'Love Island' star is concerned he might not be able to have kids after undergoing three operations on his left testicle six years ago to correct problem veins, which is linked to low sperm count, but he is now hoping to raise awareness of the issue and help guys who are ''struggling'' with such worries.
Speaking on upcoming BBC documentary 'Me, My Brother and Our Balls' - which will also focus on his brother Ben's testicular cancer battle - he says: ''I learnt things about male fertility that really surprised me.
''Fertility is often a subject that guys don't consider until it might be too late, so I'm hoping this documentary will raise awareness and help men who might be struggling with these issues.''
Chris says the documentary brought him ''even closer'' to his brother, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January, and in May Chris revealed his sibling was cancer-free.
He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''What started as an attempt to shed light on an issue that affects so many men turned into an incredibly personal journey for me and my family and has brought me even closer to Ben.''
Earlier this month, the 26-year-old star admitted he would love to have kids with his girlfriend Jesy Nelson.
Speaking about having children with the Little Mix singer, he said: ''I reckon in about a year and a half.''
Chris has previously opened up about his testicle operations.
He said: ''I was diagnosed with two separate conditions, I had operations but there was no long term damage.
''I was around 14 and I noticed like a build up of veins and eventually got it looked at [six years later, aged 20] and they referred to hospitals and I ended up having three operations on my left testicle, and that was more down to safety with infertility, because the veins take oxygen.
''My sperm count was quite low, I have had a hydrocele. I have had four operations on them.''
