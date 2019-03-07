Chris Hughes' relationship with Jesy Nelson is ''official''.

The former 'Love Island' star has been romantically linked with the Little Mix singer since January and he admitted she is his ''girlfriend'' and he's never been happier.

He gushed on 'KISS Breakfast': ''I'm the happiest I've ever been. It's official, she's my girlfriend. I'm so happy, she's the nicest girl I've ever met, this is no exaggeration, she's got a heart like she was your mother or something. She's so caring. We just get on like best mates, and that's the beauty about it.''

And Chris' best friend, Kem Cetinay, admitted he's never seen his pal so smitten.

He said: ''I've never seen him like this, and we're very close. I know we've only known each other two years!''

However, the 'Dancing On Ice' digital host admitted he's worried about what Chris' new relationship will mean for his friendship with the 26-year-old star.

He quipped: ''I'm a little bit worried... What happens to me now? He's got a new love of his life, what happens to the old love? I've been pushed to the side!''

While Chris is smitten with the 'Black Magic' singer it appears he still has a lot to learn about his new girlfriend as, when quizzed on her birthday, he said it was June 15, 1991 - one day late.

Jesy and Chris' romance was first revealed in January when they were seen smooching in a kebab shop in the Elephant & Castle area, following a date at 'Harry Potter'-themed magical bar The Cauldron in London.

After having drinks, the pair decided to get some food from the nearby eatery, but they couldn't resist having a kiss and they even playfully poked their tongues out at one point to have a naughty lick of each other's tongues.

An onlooker said: ''They couldn't keep their mitts off one another. They kept pausing mid-sentence to snog, and were really affectionate. It may be early days but there's definitely a real spark.''

They were then reported to have briefly split, but later reconciled and made their relationship Instagram official with a loved-up post last week.