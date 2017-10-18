Chris Hughes has told Katie Price she's a ''rotten piece of sh** and she stinks'' after she released the 52 screenshots she captured of their ''flirty'' conversation.

The 'Love Island' hunk unleashed a vicious tirade about the 'Loose Women' panellist in which he claimed he was planning to seek legal advice after she ''f***ed'' his life by exposing the widely-discussed messages she claimed to have received from him.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday (17.10.17) night, the 25-year-old heartthrob vented: ''I couldn't give a sh** who I offend anymore. I stand on my own and always will, I don't need people to get me.

''Katie Price you're a rotten piece of s**t. Be a mother, by something respectful for everyone's sake. I showed your true colours, you couldn't live with it. You have 52 screenshots on Snapchat since I humiliated you? Comical.

''I've get my whole account history from Snapchat and a media lawyer will f**k you up. No one deserves your s**t and I ain't one to take it.

''You f**k lives. You have MY number you can see I haven't ever sent you s**t. You're washed up and you stink... Come on Jeremy Kyle you mug. Shaking my head the world created people like this. (sic)''

Katie - who claimed earlier this month that Chris had blocked her on social media - hit back: ''23 years in the business means NEVER bite the hand that feeds you. (sic)''

Chris publicly shamed Katie last month when he shared a series of ''flirty'' messages she'd sent him on WhatsApp, which he claimed he had never replied to, online.

However, the 39-year-old former glamour model showed The Sun Online screenshots of his replies, which were sent via Snapchat, at her book launch yesterday.

In one message, Chris branded his own girlfriend Olivia Attwood - who he met in the villa over the summer - ''fame hungry'' and claimed he'd had a ''tough time'' recently.

He then apologised to the blonde beauty for exposing her to the world last month but stated he had ''no choice'' but to tweet the messages she'd sent him.

In a final text, he called Katie a ''lovely person'' and begged for her forgiveness.

Although Katie has released the screenshots she has of Chris' messages, she's adamant she'd never publish them online because she doesn't want to lower herself to his level but she's certain he'll get his comeuppance when the time is right.