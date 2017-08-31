Chloe Lewis has launched her eponymous make-up range.

The brunette beauty is known for starring on the popular ITVBe show 'The Only Way Is Essex', but the star has now expanded her horizons and forged a career in the beauty industry with the launch of Chloe Lewis Beauty.

And the television personality is ''absolutely thrilled'' to be releasing her debut make-up line on Thursday (31.08.17) because she has ''always been fascinated'' with make-up.

She said: ''I am absolutely thrilled to be launching Chloe Lewis Beauty, having always been fascinated by make-up and the beauty industry as a whole.''

The style icon's cosmetics line includes six lipsticks, which are all infused with Vitamin E and SPF, were all hand-picked by Chloe.

And the reality star has admitted her own difficulty in finding the ''perfect'' lipstick colours inspired her to take action and create her own capsule that include the shades Berry Kiss, Flossy, Reeva Red, Typically Me, Lady Love and Honey Honey.

She explained: ''In the past, I struggled to find that 'perfect' shade of lipstick so it was a dream come true working alongside an amazing team to create such a versatile range of colours.''

Chloe is regularly quizzed on social media about what products she uses and is known to upload make-up tutorials on her Instagram account, and the star has revealed she plans to set up ''make-up masterclasses'' following the launch of her beauty brand.

Speaking about her future plans, she said: ''I also have some really exciting plans for makeup masterclasses which will be a wonderful opportunity to meet my lovely customers and share some of my top beauty tips.''

Chloe Lewis Beauty is available from £12.99 at www.chloelewisbeauty.com