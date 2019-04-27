Chloe Khan has sparked engagement rumours after being spotted with a ring on her wedding finger.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star was pictured on holiday with a mystery man this week, and it seems there could be more to her getaway than meets the eye as she was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger.

According to pictures obtained by The Sun Online, Chloe was seen flaunting her enormous sparkler while she soaked up the sun in Marbella on Saturday (27.04.19), alongside the hunky stranger.

Although it's not been revealed who the mystery man is, the pair appeared to be comfortable with each other as they chatted, sunbathed and rode on a jet ski together.

Chloe is yet to confirm whether or not she is engaged, but the 27-year-old model recently changed her Instagram bio to claim she is ''taken'', and has actually been wearing her ring in several Instagram snaps since March.

In 2017, Chloe revealed she had been spending a lot of time in Dubai as she was in a relationship with a man who lived out there, but it is unknown whether the man is the same one she was spotted with this weekend.

She said at the time: ''I'm on cloud 9 at the minute and everything is unreal. I'm glad I get to put this out here now because I wanted to let you guys know anyway the reason I am spending my time in Dubai now is because my man lives there and I will be spending a lot more time there now.''

Meanwhile, the ex-Playboy model previously said she was considering undergoing more cosmetic surgery in the future, even after a botched nose job in 2017 left her unable to breathe.

Chloe - who has undergone multiple plastic surgery procedures, including a boob job and lip filler injections - told BANG Showbiz: ''I can't breathe through my nose, I can't smell anything. I know people think it's my own fault because I chose to have surgery but it's been an absolute disaster to be honest, I'm going to have to get it fixed really soon and then hopefully I can forget about it ... Once my nose is fixed that it'll be it for now, but I am open to other things if I think I need them. Never say never! The thing is you get hate if you're not open about surgeries and you get hate if you are open with your surgeries, so it is what it is. I don't just want to be known as someone who gets lots of surgeries, there's much more to me than that.''