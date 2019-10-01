Chloe Khan has dumped her ''d***head'' ex-boyfriend, after he yelled at her ''for no apparent reason''.

The 27-year-old beauty has taken to Instagram to reveal she's ''single and free'' after being in a relationship with a mystery man, whom she described in a scathing post as ''manipulative'' and a ''fat raw potato'' who has ''the IQ of one as well''.

Alongside paparazzi shots of herself, Chloe wrote: ''I don't post my personal life but I'm putting this out there to make sure I don't go back to this peice of s**t . I'm now single and free away from this negative , manipulative person who doesn't only look like a fat raw potato but he has the I.Q of one aswell .

''The amount of times people mistaken he was a sugar daddy when he's just a Middle Aged ,broke d***head who I gave honour and respect to undeservingly . Im back in Dubai getting my own penthouse today . Excited to be free to wake up every morning and make my coffee and put on classical music and write my to do list and put my incense sticks on a morning without Someone yelling in my face for no apparent reason .

''Excited to meet new people and let my hair down and have fun . I'm free (I don't look like that now I have mascara down my face and I'm on the bathroom floor but give me 90 mins BRB) #freedom (sic)''

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star also took to the comments to add that she wouldn't be staying on social media to discuss her private life with her followers, because she is ''done'' with the situation.

She added: ''I don't even want to sit here chatting private s**t when I don't even have any anger inside me . I'm just done as f**k .so done . I have been for years but now I'm done and gone . (sic)''

The identity of Chloe's ex partner is unknown, but she revealed in April this year she was moving out to Dubai to live with him.

She said at the time: ''I wanted to let you guys know anyway the reason I am spending my time in Dubai now is because my man lives there and I will be spending a lot more time there now.''