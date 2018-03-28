Chloe Green is reportedly expecting her first child with Jeremy Meeks.

The Topshop heiress - who has been dating the so-called 'Hot Felon' since last summer - is said to be pregnant, though it is unclear how far along she is or when the baby is due.

The couple have yet to confirm their happy news, which was revealed by multiple sources to Us Weekly magazine.

The news comes a few weeks after 34-year-old Jeremy - a convicted thief who found fame as a model after his mugshot went viral in 2014 - shared a touching birthday tribute to Chloe.

He posted on Instagram: ''Happy Birthday Baby. I'm so Blessed to have you in my life. This is the first of many more to come.I love you more than words can explain...(sic)''

And last month, the 27-year-old beauty shared an equally gushing post to mark Jeremy's birthday.

Alongside a photo collage, she wrote: ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY to My Everything @jmeeksofficial We have travelled the world together, created the most amazing memories, laughed smiled and really just enjoyed every second of life. This is only the beginning and today is your day baby and it's going to be the most amazing one!!! Our first birthday of many together I LOVE YOU #mybirthdayboy#partnerincrime #myeverything (sic)''

Jeremy already has a nine-year-old son, Jeremy Jr., with estranged wife Melissa and recently reached a child support agreement for the youngster.

The model has agreed to pay $1,000 a month in a deal that is retroactive to November 1, 2017, but doesn't have to give her spousal support.

The former couple have agreed joint legal custody of the youngster, who will split 30% of his time with his dad.

Melissa's attorney, Lisa Bloom, said of the deal: ''We are pleased that we were able to get Melissa child support in an amount 25% above legal guidelines. And the parties have worked together to come up with a reasonable child custody and visitation schedule, as parents should.''

Jeremy had filed for legal separation from Melissa last July, but he later claimed his marriage had been in trouble for ''a long time'' before he met Chloe, who he was first romantically linked with last June.

He recently said: ''The people who really know me and my family know that my marriage had been over for a long time when I met Chloe. For a while, my wife and I had a very good life together, and then for a long time we didn't. The marriage was over for a lot longer than people think.''