Chloe Green has confirmed her relationship with Jeremy Meeks.

The Topshop heiress was spotted passionately kissing the convicted felon on a 180ft superyacht in the Mediterranean this week and she has now taken to Instagram to share a picture of them together.

The image shows Chloe, with Jeremy and his manager Jim Jordan and she wrote: ''Just the Beginning... We appreciate all the love and the hate.''

Former gang member Jeremy - who is married with two children - found fame in 2014 after his mugshot went viral and he was dubbed the ''world's hottest felon''.

He served two years in prison for possession of a semi-automatic pistol and landed a modelling contract after he was released.

Speaking about their relationship, a friend told The Sun: ''Chloe seems quite taken with Jeremy, and who can blame her?

''He's seen as one of the sexiest guys on the celebrity social circuit and has a story or two to tell about his past.''

However, friends don't believe Chloe's father, Topshop's Sir Phillip Green, will approve.

The insider added: ''Quite what Chloe's dad and Jeremy's wife will make of their fling is another matter.

''Sir Philip is very protective and will likely be concerned his daughter is getting close to a married former gangster.''

Chloe, 26, and 33-year-old Jeremy are believed to have met at the Cannes Film Festival in May.